Jay Shah’s Strict Message: Ishan Kishan Must Prove Himself In Domestic Cricket To Return To The Indian Team

India's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been named among the 61 players selected for the upcoming round one of the 2024 Duleep Trophy, set to take place between September 5 and 24 in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This inclusion by the BCCI's selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, has stirred discussions about Ishan’s potential return to the Indian squad, particularly with the domestic red-ball tournament playing a crucial role in the selection process for the Indian Test team ahead of the two-match home series against Bangladesh.

Ishan's return to the domestic circuit marks a significant step in his career, especially after his absence from the Indian squad since December 2023. The wicketkeeper had taken a mental health break before the Test series in South Africa and had not featured in the national setup since. His absence was further compounded when he was omitted from BCCI's central contract list in February 2024. This exclusion reportedly stemmed from his failure to adhere to the BCCI's mandate, which required all Indian players to make themselves available for the domestic season when not on national duty.

In a recent discussion, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was asked about the process of reintegrating Ishan Kishan into the Indian team. Shah emphasized the advice of former head coach Rahul Dravid, urging Kishan to concentrate on the upcoming Duleep Trophy, which marks the beginning of the new domestic season.

'He will have to follow the rules. He will have to play domestic cricket,' Shah stated.

Despite his absence from international cricket, Ishan did make a notable appearance in the IPL 2024, playing for Mumbai Indians. However, he was not considered for selection in the T20 World Cup or any of the subsequent white-ball series that India played post the tournament. Amid growing concerns about his future, Ishan was reportedly counselled by the BCCI, which seemed to have influenced his decision to participate in the upcoming domestic season. The selectors, recognizing his talent and potential, named him for the Duleep Trophy, offering him a pathway back into the Indian squad for the Bangladesh series.

As part of his preparations, Ishan is currently participating in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, a domestic pre-season red-ball competition where he is leading the Jharkhand Cricket Association team. His performance in this tournament has been nothing short of impressive, particularly during Jharkhand's opening match against Madhya Pradesh. On day 2 of the match, Ishan showcased his prowess by scoring an 86-ball century, eventually notching up a score of 114. His innings was instrumental in helping Jharkhand surpass Madhya Pradesh's first-innings total of 225. Notably, Ishan brought up his century with back-to-back sixes, displaying his aggressive batting style. This innings marked his return to red-ball cricket, his first since making his international debut for India during the tour of the West Indies in July 2023.

Throughout his knock, Ishan exhibited a flair for big-hitting, clobbering nine sixes in just 39 balls. His performance in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament not only underscores his readiness for the upcoming Duleep Trophy but also signals his intent to reclaim a spot in the Indian Test squad. With the domestic season in full swing, all eyes will be on Ishan Kishan as he strives to make a successful comeback to the national team and reestablish himself as a key player in Indian cricket.