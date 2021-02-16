Jayant Yadav ties knot with Disha Chawla, Yuzvendra Chahal congratulates 

Cricketer Jayant Yadav tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Disha Chawla. The 31-year-old shared the news on Instagram and posted a picture of the ceremony with the caption "Better together".

Jayant, who made his international Test debut against England in 2016, has featured for India in four Tests and one ODI. He made his 50-over international debut against New Zealand, in which he picked one wicket.

Jayant Yadav made a remarkable start to his Test career – and scalped four wickets in his maiden Test and maintained a similar tempo in the following encounter. However, the 31-year-old failed to cement his place in international circuit. The cricketer will be a part of Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of IPL after he was retained by the franchise. The Haryana cricketer also took part in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in which he picked up seven wickets from six matches at a decent economy.

Congratulations Jayant & Disha pic.twitter.com/u29JLQbqcW — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 16, 2021

Meanwhile, India leg-spinner took to Twitter to congratulate the couple and their families as both the newlywed embark on a new stage of their lives. Chahal shared a photo of the newly-wedded pair and captioned it, “Congratulations Jayant & Disha.”