हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat breaks 21-year-old Ranji Trophy record, leads Saurashtra to final

former India fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat broke a 21-year-old Ranji record and came up with a match-winning spell to help Saurashtra beat Gujarat in the semi-final on Wednesday (March 4).

Jaydev Unadkat breaks 21-year-old Ranji Trophy record, leads Saurashtra to final

Continuing his purple patch in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, former India fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat broke a 21-year-old Ranji record and came up with a match-winning spell to help Saurashtra beat Gujarat in the semi-final on Wednesday (March 4).

Left-arm pacer Unadkat broke the record for the most wickets by a fast bowler in a single Ranji Trophy season by taking 65 wickets. Earlier, the record was held by Dodda Ganesh of Karnataka in 1998-99 season.

Unadkat broke the record with a 10-wicket haul in the semi-final against Gujarat. He claimed 7 wickets in the 2nd innings to ensure that Saurashtra book their place in the final of the Ranji Trophy for the second time in a row.

With 65 wickets in his kitty, Unadkat is now at second place on the list of bowlers with most wickets in a Ranji Trophy. The list is headed by Ashutosh Aman - 68 in 2018/19.

Unadkat last played for India in 2018 and he is only the third fast bowler after Laxmipathy Balaji and Aniket Choudhary to take 7 5-wicket hauls in a Ranji Trophy season.

Saurashtra will face Bengal in the final from March 9. It may be recalled that Saurashtra were defeated by Vidarbha in 2019 final.

Tags:
Jaydev UnadkatRanji TrophyRanji Trophy recordSaurashtra
Next
Story

Former spinner Sunil Joshi appointed new chairman of selectors of Indian cricket team

Must Watch

PT10M1S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; March 04, 2020