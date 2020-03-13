Jaydev Unadkat snaps 21-year-old Ranji Trophy record, becomes pacer with most wickets in single season

Saurashtra left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat recently broke a 21-year-old record of Ranji Trophy as he became a fast bowler with most wickets in a single season of the premier domestic tournament in India.

Earlier, Unadkat bagged a 10-wicket haul to finish the semi-final with a tally of 65 wickets and guide Saurashtra to second successive Ranji Trophy final.

As a result, he snapped a record of most wickets taken by a pacer in the single edition of a Ranji Trophy which was previously held by Karnataka's Dodda Ganesh--who finished with 62 wickets in 1998-99 season.

On Friday, Jaydev claimed two wickets against Bengal in the final to take his tally to 67 wickets, thus becoming only the second bowler after Bihar spinner Ashutosh Aman (68 wickets in 2018/19) with most wickets in a Ranji Trophy season.

He has also become the second left-arm pacer with most wickets in Ranji Trophy with 271 wickets. Samad Fallah tops the list with 272 wickets.

Not only this, the Saurashtra skipper also became only the third pacer after Laxmipathy Balaji and Aniket Choudhary to pick up seven 5-wicket hauls in a season.

Earlier on Friday, Saurashtra clinched their maiden title at Ranji Trophy after taking a first-innings lead against Bengal on the fifth day of the final clash at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

According to the rules of the tournament, if the summit showdown is heading towards the draw, then whoever manages to take the first-innings lead is declared as the winner.

Saurashtra bundled out Bengal for 381 runs in reply to their first-innings score of 425, thus taking a 44-run lead. At the time of filing of this report, Saurashtra have extended their lead over Bengal to over 140 runs.