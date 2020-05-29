हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues goes down memory lane, shares childhood picture on Twitter

Jemimah was a part of the Indian women's cricket team that made it to the final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 in Australia.

Jemimah Rodrigues goes down memory lane, shares childhood picture on Twitter
Image Credits: Twitter/@JemiRodrigues

At a time when all the cricketing activities across the world are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, Indian women's cricket team all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues has taken a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of her.

The 19-year-old young cricketer took to her official Twitter handle and posted a childhood picture of her.

Along with the picture, Rodrigues wrote," Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi Caveman hai."

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Jemimah Rodrigues showcasing her singing and ukulele skills amid this forced break.

In the video, Rodrigues could be seen singing Bollywood popular song ' Chand Sa Roshan Chehra' from movie, Kashmir Ki Kali.

"Begin your Sunday on a musical note courtesy Lil J! Get ready to be mesmerized as our in-house rockstar @JemiRodrigues shows off her singing and ukulele skills," the BCCI had written.

Jemimah was a part of the Indian women's cricket team that made it to the final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 in Australia. India slumped to an 85-run defeat at the hands of Australia in the summit showdown of the showpiece event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8.

Earlier, the Indian women team's tour of four ODIs and two T20Is against England slated to start on June 25 were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

 

