Jersey Giveaway Gone Wild? Babar Azam’s Fashion Riddle Breaks The Internet

Move over runway models, there seems to be a new fashion icon in town! He’s none other than the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam. Under his captaincy, Pakistan has flourished but who knew his cricketing skills would be overshadowed by his bizarre head-scratching and belly-laugh-inducing fashion choices? A video shared by hawk-eyed users has surfaced online where Babar can be seen handing his jersey to a lucky fan. But the real spectacle unfolded when Babar took off his jersey, revealing the garment he wore underneath. Within no time, Babar Azam’s fashion statement broke the Internet, with fans frantically trying to decode what he was wearing.

All this began after Pakistan’s victory over Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test at Colombo. The cricketer engaged in a touching act of generosity and presented his cherished Test jersey to a young fan who, in the video, can be seen celebrating the moment. Upon receiving the unexpected gift, the young boy seemed happy and in sheer joy.

However, after the jersey was removed, the cricketer’s clothing became a hot topic of discussion as the garment he was wearing underneath appeared to look like a sports bra.



Babar Azam Gifted his Test Jersey to a Young Fan So Cute___.

This led users to question what he was wearing.

“What is he wearing under the jersey?” asked one user.

"What is he wearing under the jersey?" asked one user.

A second user asked humorously why Babar Azam ran as if “he was embarrassed.”

Why Babar wearing a sport's bra and why did he run like he was embarrassed

___ — Manish Singh Solanki (@MANISH_SOLANKI1) July 28, 2023

While some left humorous comments on the video, a few of them mentioned that it’s not a sports bra but a GPS tracker that monitors and measures the performance of the players on the field. These innovative fitness trackers have now become an essential piece of athletic equipment.

Explaining this, one user said that it’s a “sport bra which most sportsmen wear,” and added that it contains a tracking device that “detects heart rate, distance traveled, fatigue of the player,” etc.

For People asking why Babar is wearing a Bra ____



Its an sport Bra which most sportsmen wear,

Explaining this, one user said that it's an "sport Bra which most sportsmen wear,"

"It contains a tracking device (similar to a woman's sports bra with a heart rate monitor) that detects heart rate, distance traveled, fatigue of the player, to monitor their fitness"

Thanks to the curiosity of users, the post garnered a whopping 860K views within two days of being uploaded. It also received over 10K likes.