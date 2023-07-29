trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642042
BABAR AZAM

Jersey Giveaway Gone Wild? Babar Azam’s Fashion Riddle Breaks The Internet

A video has surfaced online where Babar Azam can be seen handing his jersey to a fan. But the real spectacle unfolded when he took off his jersey, revealing the garment underneath.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 03:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Babar Azam is the captain of the Pakistan cricket team.
  • The cricketer removed his jersey to hand it over to a fan.
  • The garment he was wearing underneath looked like a sports bra.

Move over runway models, there seems to be a new fashion icon in town! He’s none other than the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam. Under his captaincy, Pakistan has flourished but who knew his cricketing skills would be overshadowed by his bizarre head-scratching and belly-laugh-inducing fashion choices? A video shared by hawk-eyed users has surfaced online where Babar can be seen handing his jersey to a lucky fan. But the real spectacle unfolded when Babar took off his jersey, revealing the garment he wore underneath. Within no time, Babar Azam’s fashion statement broke the Internet, with fans frantically trying to decode what he was wearing.

All this began after Pakistan’s victory over Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test at Colombo. The cricketer engaged in a touching act of generosity and presented his cherished Test jersey to a young fan who, in the video, can be seen celebrating the moment. Upon receiving the unexpected gift, the young boy seemed happy and in sheer joy.

However, after the jersey was removed, the cricketer’s clothing became a hot topic of discussion as the garment he was wearing underneath appeared to look like a sports bra.

This led users to question what he was wearing.

“What is he wearing under the jersey?” asked one user.

A second user asked humorously why Babar Azam ran as if “he was embarrassed.”

While some left humorous comments on the video, a few of them mentioned that it’s not a sports bra but a GPS tracker that monitors and measures the performance of the players on the field. These innovative fitness trackers have now become an essential piece of athletic equipment.

Explaining this, one user said that it’s a “sport bra which most sportsmen wear,” and added that it contains a tracking device that “detects heart rate, distance traveled, fatigue of the player,” etc.

Thanks to the curiosity of users, the post garnered a whopping 860K views within two days of being uploaded. It also received over 10K likes.

