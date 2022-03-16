Jhulan Goswami creates HISTORY, becomes first woman bowler to claim 250 wickets in ODIs

Veteran Team India pacer Jhulan Goswami created history on Wednesday (March 16) in their ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match against England by becoming first-ever woman pacer to claim 250 wickets in ODI cricket. Jhulan reached the milestone with the wicket of England opener Tammy Beaumont, who she trapped leg-before.

Jhulan is way ahead of the competition when it comes to the 50-over format. Following Jhulan on the list is Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick who has 180 scalps to her name. West Indies’ Anisa Mohammed is also tied at second spot with 180 wickets. South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail and England’s Katherine Brunt are next with 168 and 164 dismissals to their name respectively.

Earlier in the tournament, Jhulan had created history in women’s cricket by becoming the first cricketer ever to take 40 wickets in Women’s World Cups, going past Australia’s Lyn Fullston. However, the rest of the Indian team disappointment against England as they were bundled out for just 134 after batting first. England women in reply strolled to a four-wicket win with 112 balls to spare.

Charlie Dean clinched career-best figures of 4/23 in the 50-over format as India were bowled out for a paltry 134 in a must-win league match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 at Bay Oval. Captain Heather Knight’s decision to bowl first on a fresh pitch which looked dry paid off as India’s top and middle order just couldn’t get going. The defending champions bowled fuller, fielded well, took their catches and were bang-on with their run-outs.

Yastika Bhatia fetched India’s first boundary with a gentle push in the gap between mid-on and mid-wicket off Katherine Brunt. But Anya Shrubsole (two for 20) provided England with their first breakthrough as Bhatia pushed away from her body to a full inswinger and saw the ball take an inner edge to stumps. Bhatia thus became Shrubsole’s 100th wicket in the format.

Smriti Mandhana picked boundaries off a free-flowing drive and a quick short-arm jab. But England, with fuller lines and more proactive attitude in the field, continued to deal blows to India. Mithali Raj’s lean run continued as she sliced straight to cover-point, giving Shrubsole her second wicket in power-play.

The pressure of dot balls preventing Deepti Sharma to get off the mark resulted in her running for a non-existent single by driving straight to mid-off. But Kate Cross, at mid-off, inflicted a direct hit, catching Sharma short of the crease for a 10-ball duck.

Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur restored normalcy for India with a 33-run partnership off 50 balls for the fourth wicket. But Dean’s entry in the 17th over changed the situation as the off-spinner got rid of Harmanpreet and Sneh Rana in a double-wicket maiden over.

(with IANS inputs)