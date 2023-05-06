Jhulan Goswami Slams 5-Star Hotel In Mumbai For Food Quality

India's former fast-bowler Jhulan Goswami expressed her disappointment towards the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel's food quality on social media. Jhulan tagged the hotel on Twitter mentioning even after several complaints, the hotel staff did not serve her good quality meal.

"Disappointed with @TajMahalMumbai's food quality - served poorly thrice even after addressing it to the staff multiple times. Expected better from such a renowned establishment. Management needs to step up and address this issue immediately," she wrote on Twitter.

Checkout her post here:

Jhulan is one of the most successful pacers to ever play cricket for India's women cricket team. During her playing days, she was known was her speed and ability to play with the batters mind.

Jhulan Goswami Predicts After IPL 2023 Impact Player Rule May Feature In Upcoming WPL

The impact player rule was first introduced in IPL 2023 and was initially used in last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Thus far, the rule has allowed batting teams to amass more runs, resulting in 26 scores of over 200, with the tournament being mostly played on flat pitches. The rule has also contributed to an increase in strike-rates, number of fours, and sixes.

"The impact player rule has definitely enhanced a lot of things (in the IPL). As team management, you can choose when you want to use a batter or a bowler at a crucial time. It is something new and is going well so far.

"Hopefully, in the coming year, we will see the same rule in the domestic season for women's cricket also. I will not be surprised if I see that rule implemented in the coming season of women's domestic cricket," said Goswami in a virtual interaction organised by Jio Cinema, where she is an IPL Expert and Commentator, Bengali Feed.

Jhulan had won the inaugural edition of the WPL as bowling coach and mentor of Mumbai Indians earlier this year.

"Firstly, you have to implement the impact player rule in domestic cricket and then it can be implemented in the other tournaments. Obviously, it will first be introduced in domestic cricket, like it happened in last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, so that players can understand and be aware of what the rule is. In future, WPL will definitely see the impact player rule," the former cricketer said.