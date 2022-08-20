Senior India pacer Jhulan Goswami is all set to retire from international cricket after the upcoming series vs England. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will tour England where they will play 3 ODIs and T20Is each and Jhulan has been picked for the one-day side. However, that seems to be her last stint with the national side. The lanky pacer from West Bengal currently has 352 wickets across all 3 formats and if she finishes next month, she will finish as the highest wicket-taker across formats.

Jhulan has got the most number of wickets in ODIs as she leads the pack in the list of highest wicket-takers in the format with a staggering 252 wickets. The India legend will bid adieu to the sport she started playing way back in 2002, as per a report in NDTV. He internation debut came in a ODI vs England women in Chennai in January of 2002. In the same month, she also made her Test debut vs the same opponent. Incidentally, Jhulan's T20 debut was also against England in 2006.

Not to forget, Mithali Raj, her teammate in the India dressing room for a long time, retired from all forms of the game last month after an illustrious career that lasted almost 2 decades.

Jhulan has featured in 12 Test matches for India, picking uo 44 wickets with the best figure in a match reading 10 for 78. She has played 201 ODIs for India so far, picking up 252 wickets with the best figure of 6 for 31. Jhulan has played 68 T20s, picking 56 wickets with one five -wicket haul registered to her name in this format as well.

She was part of the side that made it to the final of the ICC Women's World Cup in 2017. Jhulan was picked in the ODI squad for the series vs England that starts on September 18. She currently plays just one format, which is the one-dayers.