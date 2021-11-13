Jimmy Neesham tells why he did not celebrate New Zealand's brilliant win over England in semis

After New Zealand registred win over England in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021, hero of the match Jimmy Neesham was unmoved from his chair even if his teammates celebrated the win.

Neesham had smashed a quickfire 27 before losing his wicket. In the end, Daryl Mitchell took the Black Caps across the line. However, Neesham was still sitting frozen in the team dugout.

Job finished? I don’t think so. https://t.co/uBCLLUuf6B — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 10, 2021

Speaking to New Zealand's in-house media team, Neesham shared the reason why he did not celebrate the brilliant win three days ago.

Neesham said, "It’s a situation worthy of celebrating I guess – winning a semi-final – but you don’t come halfway around the world just to win a semi-final."

The all-rounder, however, said that once they win the final, there will certainly be outpouring of emotions from him and his teammates.

"We’ve got our sights pretty firmly set on the game in a few days’ time…I’m personally, and we as a team, are not getting ahead of ourselves. One game to go and I’m sure there will be a bigger outpouring of emotion if we manage to get across the line," he added.

New Zealand play Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup. This is the second time two teams are meeting in the final of an ICC World event. The last time the two sides met in a final was in ICC ODI World Cup in 2015 which the Australians had won.