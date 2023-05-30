JioCinema Sets New Record With Over 320 Million Concurrent Viewers For IPL 2023 Final

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of IPL 2023, made history on Monday by achieving the highest number of simultaneous views for a live-streamed event. Over 320 million viewers tuned in to witness the exciting finale of this year's IPL, featuring a match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

During the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2, JioCinema recorded an impressive 257 million concurrent viewers, who were captivated by Shubhman Gill's sensational century in the first innings of the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Disney's Hotstar, the previous digital streaming partner of IPL, held the record for the highest number of simultaneous viewers for a cricket match since July 2019, with 250 million viewers. This record remained unbroken for several years.

Furthermore, on April 17, approximately 240 million viewers eagerly watched M.S. Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings defend against Royal Challengers Bangalore's intense run chase at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

This record surpassed the previous one set on April 12, when Dhoni nearly pulled off another remarkable feat against the Rajasthan Royals, with a peak concurrency of 220 million viewers.



JioCinema continues to establish itself as a leader in digital sports viewing, achieving over 15 billion video views within the first seven weeks of this year's IPL.

In the 16th edition of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious by defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets (via DLS method) in the rain-affected rescheduled final of the season. This win secured Chennai Super Kings' fifth IPL title, matching the record for the most championships won, and the match took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium.