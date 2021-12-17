हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LPL 2021-22

JK vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LPL 2021 match at R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo at 3:00 PM IST December 17

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Match 19 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of JK vs GG, Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Galle Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Lanka Premier League 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Galle Gladiators bowler Mohammad Amir. (Source: Twitter)

Jaffna Kings will take on Galle Gladiators in match No. 19 of the Lanka Premier League 2021 on Friday (December 17). Jaffna Kings have been unstoppable at the moment as they are on a six-match winning streak. In their previous fixture, Kings won the match by a huge margin of 102 runs against Colombo Stars and registered the highest margin of victory in this years' edition of the LPL.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore will be the player to look at in this fixture, he played a breath-taking innings in the last game for Jaffna Kings scoring 92 runs from just 55 balls. He has 213 runs to his name so far in the tournament.

Galle Gladiators must win this fixture to finish at the 2nd spot. After a roller-coaster campaign, Gladiators are the only team to defeat the table-toppers in this competition. They are currently 2nd on the points table with 7 points.

Match Details

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators, Match 19

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Date & Time: December 17th at 3:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network

JK vs GG 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shamaaz

Batters: B Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: Samit Patel, Mohammad Hafeez, Thisara Perera, Wasindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales

Captain: Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Vice-Captain: Samit Patel

JK vs GG LPL 2021-22 Probable Plating XIs:

Jaffna Kings: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Upul Tharanga (wk), Avishka Fernando / Ashan Randika, Thisara Perera (c), Shoaib Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chaturanga de Silva / Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jayden Seales, Usman Shinwari

Galle Gladiators: Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Hafeez, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Samit Patel, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Shamaaz (wk), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara / Pulina Tharanga, Mohammad Amir

