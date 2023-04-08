topStoriesenglish2592671
NewsCricket
JOFRA ARCHER

Big Blow For Mumbai Indians As Jofra Archer Likely To Miss Game vs Chennai Super Kings

Despite being unavailable for the entire season due to injury, Archer was signed by Mumbai for Rs 8 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auctions.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 03:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Big Blow For Mumbai Indians As Jofra Archer Likely To Miss Game vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians, who have already lost star bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the entirety of IPL 2023, are set to face another setback as they may be without the services of Jofra Archer in their highly-anticipated clash against the Chennai Super Kings. The match will be held on April 8th at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and Archer's absence due to an elbow injury suffered during a practice session could be a major blow to the five-time champions' hopes of winning.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Most Ducks In The History Of IPL, Rohit Sharma And Dinesh Karthik Feature In The List - In Pics

Subramaniam Badrinath, a former Indian and CSK cricketer who was present at the stadium, reported that Archer's injury may prevent him from playing in the match. If Archer does miss the game, it will be a significant loss for MI, as there is no other experienced pacer in the team. They may need to include either Australian bowler Riley Meredith or Sandeep Warrier in the playing XI to compensate for Archer's absence.

Despite being unavailable for the entire season due to injury, Archer was signed by Mumbai for Rs 8 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auctions. He made his debut for the team in their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but failed to take any wickets and conceded 33 runs in four overs, contributing to MI's eight-wicket loss. The team will be hoping to turn their fortunes around in front of their home crowd against their archrivals, CSK, and secure their first two points of the season.

Mumbai Indians may be without Jofra Archer in their upcoming IPL 2023 match against the Chennai Super Kings due to an elbow injury. Archer's absence would be a significant setback for the team, who are already missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah. To compensate, they may need to include either Riley Meredith or Sandeep Warrier in the playing XI. Mumbai will be hoping to secure their first victory of the season in front of their home fans against their archrivals.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?