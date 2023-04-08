Big Blow For Mumbai Indians As Jofra Archer Likely To Miss Game vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians, who have already lost star bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the entirety of IPL 2023, are set to face another setback as they may be without the services of Jofra Archer in their highly-anticipated clash against the Chennai Super Kings. The match will be held on April 8th at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and Archer's absence due to an elbow injury suffered during a practice session could be a major blow to the five-time champions' hopes of winning.

Subramaniam Badrinath, a former Indian and CSK cricketer who was present at the stadium, reported that Archer's injury may prevent him from playing in the match. If Archer does miss the game, it will be a significant loss for MI, as there is no other experienced pacer in the team. They may need to include either Australian bowler Riley Meredith or Sandeep Warrier in the playing XI to compensate for Archer's absence.

Despite being unavailable for the entire season due to injury, Archer was signed by Mumbai for Rs 8 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auctions. He made his debut for the team in their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but failed to take any wickets and conceded 33 runs in four overs, contributing to MI's eight-wicket loss. The team will be hoping to turn their fortunes around in front of their home crowd against their archrivals, CSK, and secure their first two points of the season.

