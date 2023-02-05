JOH vs SEC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 27 JOH vs SEC in Wanderers Stadium, 5PM IST, February 5

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape will lock horns with Joburg Super Kings in match no. 27 of the SA20 2023 with some hope to put the pressure on table leader Pretoria Capitals. Super Kings on the other hand will eye to climb up the table and get some points from this fixture. Eastern Cape is currently second in the standings with 19 points from their nine games whereas Super Kings are currently fourth. Eastern Cape has won four out of their eight matches played so far and will look to get the win in this some fixture. Super Kings coming into this fixture will back to back wins prior to their last outing against Paarl Royals, which was abandoned.

Faf du Plessis-led Super Kings are just one point behind Eastern Cape and this fixture is a great opportunity for them to get close to the number 1 spot. Eastern Cape on the other hand will look to defend their position.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Match No. 27 Details

Venue: Wanderers Stadium

Date & Time: February 5, 5pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Viacom Sports18 Network and Jio Cinemas website and app.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Adam Rossington, Tristan Stubbs

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Reeza Hendricks, Jordan Hermann, Leus du Plooy

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Roelof van der Merwe, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Gerald Coetzee,

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: JJ Smuts

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Match No. 27 Predicted 11

Joburg Super Kings Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Neil Brand, Sibonelo Makhanya, Leus du Plooy, Donavon Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Alzarri Joseph, Maheesh Theekshana

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Probable XI: Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram (c), JJ Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Roelof van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman