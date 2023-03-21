Big Blow For Punjab Kings, Jonny Bairstow Likely To Be Ruled Out Of IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) cricket team has received a significant setback ahead of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team's star player, Jonny Bairstow, is set to miss the tournament due to an injury, leaving PBKS without one of their most valuable overseas players. Bairstow, a well-known English cricketer known for his explosive all-format batting skills, was bought by PBKS for a whopping Rs. 6.25 crore at the 2022 IPL auction. However, he will not be able to play this season due to a leg injury that he sustained in September 2022.

According to a report by the British newspaper The Guardian, Bairstow has made significant progress in his recovery, including outdoor training and batting practice in the nets. However, he will not be able to make it in time for the start of the IPL on March 31, leaving PBKS without an important overseas player for most of the tournament. Instead, Bairstow will make his comeback in county cricket for Yorkshire.

Bairstow's injury occurred while he was playing golf before the third Test match against South Africa in 2022, which resulted in multiple fractures, a dislocated ankle, and ligament damage. He had to undergo surgery, and a metal plate was inserted as part of his recovery process. Bairstow's injury also forced him to miss the 2022 T20 World Cup, where England won under Jos Buttler's captaincy, as well as the tours to Pakistan and New Zealand. In the 2022 IPL, Bairstow had a disappointing run, scoring just 253 runs in 11 matches at an average of 23.00 with two half-centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan will lead PBKS this season, replacing Mayank Agarwal as captain. PBKS had released Agarwal ahead of the auction, and he was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. This move came just a year after PBKS had retained Agarwal for Rs. 14 crore and made him captain following KL Rahul's departure. In conclusion, the PBKS cricket team has suffered a major setback with Jonny Bairstow's absence from the 2023 IPL due to his injury. Despite his progress in recovery, Bairstow will not be able to play this season, leaving the team without a valuable overseas player.