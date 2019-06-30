Jonny Bairstow: Man of the Match in England vs India ICC World Cup clash

English opener Jonny Bairstow helped his side remain in the hunt for a semi-final spot with a knock of 111 runs off 109 deliveries against India in match 38 of the tournament at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday. The hosts came into the clash knowing that they needed to register a win at any cost against India who were unbeaten in the tournament.

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat. Openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy got the side off to a superb start scoring 160 runs in 22.1 overs, which helped provide a solid platform for the hosts. Bairstow continued to attack the Indian bowlers following Roy's dismissal for 66, scoring his eighth ODI ton.

The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 111 runs off 109 deliveries in an innings comprising of 10 boundaries and six sixes, getting the side across the 200-run mark in 31.4 overs. All-rounder Ben Stokes continued to attack following Bairstow's dismissal scoring 79 runs off 54 deliveries to help England reach 337 runs in 50 overs.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers accounting for five wickets while conceding 69 runs.

Team India failed to get across the line despite a partnership of 138 runs between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with the former scoring his 25th ODI ton. Pacer Liam Plunkett was the highest wicket-taker for England picking three wickets while Chris Woakes accounted for two wickets.

Jonny Bairstow has now scored 2685 runs in 70 ODI matches at a strike rate of 105.21 and average of 47.11 for England.