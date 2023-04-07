Big Blow For RR, Jos Buttler Likely To Be Ruled Out Of Game Against Delhi Capitals

The ongoing IPL 2023 season has been plagued with multiple injuries to star players, with Rajasthan Royals being the latest team to suffer a setback. According to a report by The Times of India, Jos Buttler is unlikely to feature in the Royals' next game against Delhi Capitals due to an injury to the little finger of his right hand. Buttler sustained the injury while taking the catch of Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan in their previous game on April 5th and had to undergo multiple stitches.

The injury meant that Buttler did not come out to open in the game against Punjab Kings, and instead, Ravichandran Ashwin accompanied Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order. However, the experiment failed as Ashwin got out for a duck, and Buttler could not shine with the bat, scoring just 19 runs off 11 balls after coming in at no.3.

The Royals had a tough time chasing the target of 197 set by Punjab Kings, and despite a late charge by Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel, they ultimately fell short by 5 runs. Captain Shikhar Dhawan was the star of the show for Punjab Kings, scoring a brilliant 86 runs.

Rajasthan Royals have already suffered a host of injuries this season, with multiple players like Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Kane Williamson being ruled out of the entire tournament due to injuries. Buttler's absence will be a huge blow to the Royals, who are already struggling in the tournament.