Jos Buttler is 'Sasurji', R Ashwin 'brother-in-law' in Rajasthan Royals' wedding anniversary wish for Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma - WATCH

Star Indian cricketer and the spin ace of Rajasthan Royals (RR) Yuzvendra Chahal celebrated his second wedding anniversary with wife Dhanashree Verma on Thursday (December 22). Chahal and Dhanashree had posted lovely pictures and videos of each other on the big occasion. RR, who are known for their mischief tweets, posted a hilarious video across their social media handles to wish the love birds a happy wedding anniversary. In the video, one can see them edit an iconic 'Ham Aapke Hai Kaun' song in which Jos Buttler plays the 'Sasurji' of Chahal while R Ashwin becomes 'brother-in-law'.

Check out the hilarious video below:

The post has been liked by Chahal and Dhanashree and has their comments also. Chahal posted: "Well done admin". Dhanashree meanwhile commented: "admin I’m coming for you". Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan wrote: "Am very confused admin, translate and explain".

The admin of RR will have a busy today as the IPL 2023 Mini Auction is to take place in Kochi. The onus will be on the Rajasthan Royals team to find right replacements for the players they have released. Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka are the players that Rajasthan Royals have released. Not to forget, RR have a purse of Rs 13.2 crore so they might go slow with the buys. They also need to be cautious as in this budget frame, they need to fill in four overseas slots.

Coming to Chahal, he is currently playing in Ranji Trophy for Haryana. Dhanashree Verma, on the other hand, is busy trying to recover from a knee injury. She tore her ACL when she slipped during one of her dance sessions after which she underwent an operation and these days she is spending time at home, in her recovery period. Hopefully, we will see Dhanashree record those dance Reels again with her hubby.