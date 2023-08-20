Ben Stokes, the cricketing sensation, sent shockwaves through the cricketing world when he announced his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket in July 2022. However, in a dramatic turn of events, he reversed his decision and found himself named in England's provisional squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. This surprising development has left cricket enthusiasts and experts buzzing with excitement.

The cornerstone of this thrilling narrative revolves around the return of Ben Stokes to 50-over cricket. England's head coach, Matthew Mott, expressed his desire to have Stokes back primarily as a batter, taking into consideration his previous knee injury. A pivotal decision lay ahead, with Jos Buttler, the white-ball captain, poised to discuss the matter with Stokes before finalizing the squad.



Buttler, shedding light on this crucial conversation, revealed that Stokes required no convincing. "To be honest, it was Ben's call," Buttler emphasized. "You all know Ben pretty well by now - I don't think anyone talking to him would persuade him." "We had some conversations quite a while ago about it and just left it to him to come to me, basically, if he wanted to come back. We're delighted that he feels ready to come back and any time you can welcome him back into the team is great."



Stokes, a man of his own mind, firmly steered his path. His decisions were his own, not swayed by external pressures. "Me badgering him and saying 'come back, come back' is not really the way things work with Ben," noted Buttler. "He very much makes up his own mind and decides." The allure of participating in a World Cup was evidently substantial for a fiercely competitive and driven individual like Stokes, a fact that delighted Buttler and the entire English cricket fraternity.



Stokes etched his name in cricketing history during the epic 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand. His Player of the Match-winning knock of 84* defied the odds and propelled England to victory in a Super Over. Post that memorable performance, Stokes participated in just 10 ODIs as England strategically managed player workloads across formats. However, the World Cup's siren call has brought Stokes back into the ODI fold, much to Buttler's elation. "I don't think you need me to tell you what Ben Stokes brings to a team," Buttler exclaimed. "It's fantastic to have Ben back available. Any time a player of his quality is available again is fantastic. We're delighted to welcome him back."



Stokes is now poised to make his ODI comeback in England's upcoming four-match series against New Zealand, commencing on 8 September. This series assumes immense importance, providing Stokes and both teams with the opportunity to fine-tune their skills and strategies ahead of the World Cup. The cricketing world eagerly anticipates the clash between England and New Zealand on 5 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, marking the commencement of the marquee event of the year. Stokes' return has undoubtedly injected a dose of excitement and unpredictability into the tournament, making it a must-watch for cricket fans worldwide.

