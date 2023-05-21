BIG Blow For RCB As THIS Star Pacer Ruled Out Ahead Of Must-Win Game Against Gujarat

In a crucial Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) encounter, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face the formidable Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, May 21. However, RCB will have to battle without their star fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to an injury. Mike Hesson, the team's director of operations, confirmed the unfortunate news, disclosing that Hazlewood will also miss the potential playoff matches.

During a press conference on Saturday evening, Hesson shared, "Hazlewood is about to board a flight back home. There's a high probability that he won't be playing tomorrow. Unfortunately, he has experienced a recurrence of his injury." Hazlewood had already missed a significant number of matches earlier in the tournament as he was recovering from an Achilles tendinitis injury sustained during the Sydney Test against South Africa in January. His return was further delayed, causing him to sit out the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Hazlewood's absence from the IPL is a cautious decision by the management, considering his upcoming commitments in the World Test Championship final against India and the Ashes series.

Josh Hazelwood said "RCB fans are incredible, wherever we play, all the game feels like a home match". pic.twitter.com/5uHJHLWkSA May 2, 2023

The Australian pacer made his IPL 2023 debut on May 1 against the Lucknow Super Giants, where he made an impact by taking two wickets for just 15 runs, aiding RCB in defending a modest total of 126. He played two more matches after that but was absent in RCB's recent fixtures. In his place, South African fast bowler Wayne Parnell stepped in and delivered notable performances in the last two games. It is likely that Parnell will retain his spot in the playing XI for the upcoming clash against the Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday evening.

RCB will undoubtedly miss Hazlewood's skill and experience, as he provided a valuable contribution to the team's bowling attack. However, the franchise remains optimistic about their chances and will rely on the remaining players to step up and fill the void left by the absence of their star pacer. The match against the table-topping Gujarat Titans promises to be an exhilarating encounter, as RCB aims to secure a playoff spot and continue their quest for the IPL title.