close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashes

Josh Hazlewood feels Australia want to have 'all bases covered' in bowling department

Apart from Hazlewood, the notable absentee from the playing XI in the first Ashes Test was Mitchell Starc.

Josh Hazlewood feels Australia want to have &#039;all bases covered&#039; in bowling department
Image Credits: Reuters

Australia bowler Josh Hazlewood, who missed the first Ashes Test, said that the selectors chose many pacers in the squad with different abilities to have `all bases covered`.

"I think they [the selectors] have definitely gone a different way to 2015 and I think that`s purely because of how tight the Tests are [scheduled]. That`s why we`ve got six [quicks] here and anyone can do a job on any given day. We`ve got three guys with proper air speed and three guys who seam and swing a little bit. I think that`s what they [selectors] have got six quicks for, to have all bases covered," ICC quoted Hazlewood as saying.

Apart from Hazlewood, the notable absentee from the playing XI in the first Ashes Test was Mitchell Starc. Australia played Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and James Pattinson.

Australia registered a massive 251-run victory over England in the match. Hazlewood is looking at the situation in a positive way as he feels that bowling options serve as a great competition in the squad.

"I guess it`s just who`s bowling best at that particular time leading into the Test, and who gets the nod. I think every quick really feels the pressure of the other five and vice versa, and it`s great competition to have in the squad," he said.

Hazlewood said he would love to get an opportunity to play in the second Ashes Test.

"I`ve just played the one Test there, but I thought I got used to the slope pretty quickly and felt pretty comfortable there. The conditions there have been quite bowler-friendly the last few Test matches, so I`d love another opportunity," Hazlewood said.

Australia will face England for the second Ashes Test at Lord`s starting from August 14.

Tags:
AshesAustraliaJosh HazlewoodPat CumminsJames PattinsonEngland
Next
Story

Faf du Plessis dubs Hashim Amla 'father figure' of South Africa team

Must Watch

PT2M21S

5W1H: Can't appear daily for Ayodhya case hearing, Sunni Waqf Board tells SC