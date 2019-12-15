Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Boxing Day Test with hamstring injury

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the upcoming second Test of the three-match series against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old picked up the injury after bowling just eight deliveries on the second day of the ongoing match before he was forced to walk off the field. Later, the scans had revealed that Hazlewood had suffered a low-grade left hamstring strain, which also forced him to miss the remainder of the Perth Test against New Zealand.

Now, head coach Justin Langer confirmed Hazlewood would miss the iconic Boxing Day Test against New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as well.

In Hazlewood's absence, the likes of James Pattinson and Michael Neser could be roped in Playing XI as the former's replacement in the second Test. However, Langer hinted that Peter Siddle--who was initially not named in the national squad--could make the cut.

"Without doubt, 'Patto' (Pattinson) and Michael Neser, they'll be in the squad 100 percent and we'll look whether we replace Josh with another fast bowler. The obvious one would be Peter Siddle actually. He did a really good job in the Ashes, he's bowling very well for Victoria and it's at the MCG where he's played a lot of cricket," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Langer as saying.

Hazlewood's injury may come as a huge blow for Australia as the pacer has been in good form in recent times. He bagged a total of 20 wickets from four Ashes Test he played against England besides also notching up 10 scalps during Australia's 2-0 win over Australia.