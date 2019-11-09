JP Duminy ruled out of 2019 Mzansi Super League with hamstring injury

Australian batsman JP Duminy has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2019 edition Mzansi Super League (MSL) after suffering a hamstring injury.

The 35-year-old sustained the injury in the lead-up to his franchise Paarl Rocks' season opener and now, scans have revealed a high-grade partial tear to his right hamstring.

Duminy, who bid adieu to all forms of international cricket earlier this year as Australia's highest run-getter in T20Is, had earlier also missed the last season of the tournament due to a hand injury.

Notably, Rocks has already lost the services of Aiden Markram, who was earlier ruled out of the competition after suffering a hand injury on the tour of India.

While Rocks have called up Kyle Verreynne as a replacement for Markram, the side is yet to name Duminy's replacement.

"We will assess our options on Monday. [We will] then decide how to best replace JP," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rocks coach Adrial Birrell as saying.

Reflecting on the same, Rocks captain and South African captain Faf du Plessis said that the two setbacks would provide an opportunity to the rest of the squad to step up their game.

"JP brings a lot of value in a lot of different areas. His experience will be missed, especially by the younger guys. I have full confidence in our team to bounce back from this. We have strengthened our batting this year and we'll use this setback as motivation," Du Plessis said.

Paarl Rocks will begin their campaign at the 2019 MSL against Cape Town Blitz on November 10.