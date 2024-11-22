India opener KL Rahul's controversial dismissal via a Decision Review System (DRS) on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia in Perth on Friday sparked debate among cricket pundits and fans.

Rahul (26) who opened the innings for India was batting well before he was controversially given out after a review caught behind off the bowling of Mitchell Starc on the stroke of lunch on Day 1 of the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

During the 23rd over of India’s innings, a delivery around off-stump prompted a defensive shot from Rahul. A loud appeal for caught behind followed, but on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough didn’t give it out. Thereafter, Australia called for DRS and prompted the third umpire, Richard Illingworth, to examine the evidence.

Replays from the Snickometer showed a clear spike. However, it was not clear whether the noise came from the bat brushing the ball or Rahul's bat hitting the pad. Despite not having conclusive evidence, Richard Illingworth overturned the on-field decision

With no clear front-on angle available, the side-on replay further complicated matters, showing the bat and pad positioned close together. Despite this ambiguity, the third umpire overturned the on-field decision, leaving Rahul in absolute disbelief.

Rahul, who was not happy with the decision, had a chat with the on-field umpires before walking back to the pavilion.

Reactions From Former Cricketers On KL Rahul's Decision

"That’s controversial. There was a spike on the Snicko, but was the spike coming from the ball hitting the bat, or was it the bat hitting his pad? ," former Australian batter Michael Hussey said on Fox Cricket commentary.

"You can see the bat just clipping the pad, so you’ve just got to get the timing right … there’s got to be some doubt there in my mind," he added.

However, former Australia cricketer Tom Moody felt it was out. "I don’t think he had any choice other than to give it out," Moody said on ABC.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa slammed the decision.

"How a third umpire makes a decision without accessing all angles!! Poor!! Just Piss poor!! #BGT2025, " wrote Uthappa on X (previously Twitter).

Former India cricketers Murali Vijay and Sanjay Manjrekar, who is doing commentary in the ongoing series, also criticised the decision.

"It was poor all round. I think the on-field umpires had made the correct call. There was no conclusive evidence," said Manjrekar on Disney Hotstar.

"This was the best I have seen KL Rahul in the last six months," said Vijay.