'Just Trying To Make A...': Curator Gives Major Hint About Gabba Pitch For 3rd IND vs AUS Test

After registering a thumping victory in the first Test in Perth, India suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat in the Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide. The Rohit Sharma-led India will look to bounce back in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is set to be a crucial encounter, not just for the series but also for the World Test Championship (WTC) final race.

The third Test will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 and pitch of the venue is expected to have traditional pace and bounce considering the game is scheduled in the early part of the summer and not post Christmas.

Ahead of the start of the third Test, Gabba curator David Sandurski has given a major hint about the nature of the pitch.

"Different times of year definitely makes it different, it can be a slightly different pitch. Pitches later in the season might have a bit more wear and tear while ones early in the season usually are a bit fresher and might have a bit more in them," Sandurski was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Generally speaking, we still prepare the pitch the exact same way every time to try and get the same good carry, pace and bounce that the Gabba is known for. We are just trying to make a traditional Gabba wicket like we do each year," he said.

Sandurski further said that his aim is to produce a pitch that has a good balance between bat and ball.

"The aim is to be similar to that wicket where there was a good balance between bat and ball. Hopefully there is a bit in it for everyone," he said.

Due to poor weather around Brisbane, Australia were forced to train elsewhere on Wednesday, with a further chance of rain and storms late on Friday. On the other hand, the Indian team arrived in Brisbane from Adelaide on Wednesday.