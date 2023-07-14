trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635573
LSG End Association With Andy Flower, Name THIS Aussie Legend As Head Coach

Langer has been named as the head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League. He will form a team with KL Rahul and Gautam Gambhir, who are the captain and mentor of the team respectively.

LSG End Association With Andy Flower, Name THIS Aussie Legend As Head Coach

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) sent shockwaves when they announced the farewell of the head coach Andy Flower, late on Friday (July 14). Later, in a separate tweet, the T20 franchise in Indian Premier League (IPL) announced their new head coach, but not before tweeting out a hint tweet. Former Australia Test opener Justin Langer has been named as the new head coach of the franchise which is led by star India batter KL Rahul. Langer, who has coached Australia's men side for a long time, will be the head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants from IPL 2024. 

Langer was appointed as the coach of Australian cricket team in May 2018. During his tenure, Australia captured the title by defeating England 4–0 in the Ashes series. Not only this, in the year 2021, during Langer's tenure, Australia also won the T20 World Cup for the first time. Apart from this, Perth Scorchers also won the Big Bash title three times under the guidance of Langer. 


On joining LSG as head coach, Justin Langer said, “Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL. We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward.”

Langer and Rahul will be aiming to win the franchise their first IPL title. Not to forget, the league's costliest franchise has already made it to the IPL playoffs for two times. Another interesting thing to watch will be the relationship between two strong-headed former left-handers. Gautam Gambhir is the mentor of the Lucknow side. He is known to be  a hard-task master and with Langer, he will hope to guide the team to success in the years to come.

