Kamran Akmal Brutally TROLLED On Social Media For Double Standards

Former Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal finds himself in hot waters on social media after sharing a transition video on Instagram. The video, set to the backdrop of the famous song "All Eyes on Me," shows Akmal cruising in a luxurious car, accompanied by a cheeky caption. However, the cricketing community and fans have not taken kindly to this post, and the comments section on his video is flooded with criticisms and trolling. Amid this online storm, Kamran Akmal also raised concerns about Pakistan's batting lineup ahead of the Asia Cup 2023.

Akmal's Controversial Instagram Post

Kamran Akmal recently shared a video on his Instagram account where he can be seen following a popular trend, cruising in a luxurious boat, with the hit track "All Eyes on Me" playing in the background. His caption, "All eyes on me! #KamranAkmal #Miami #USMastersT10," attracted more attention than he may have anticipated.

Social Media Backlash

The Instagram post quickly became a target for online trolling, with users flooding the comments section with sarcastic and critical remarks. Many users pointed out the irony of Akmal's lavish lifestyle display, given recent reports of his financial struggles, even allegedly lacking funds for his children's school fees. Comments such as "Apk bhai k pas bacho ke fee k pasay ni hn ap yaha nichy mar rhy ho usko kaho rungbazia kr k sympthy ni latay" and "Bara pressure ha kami bhai apki nich ka " were just a couple of examples of the social media backlash.

Kamran Akmal's Asia Cup Warning

Amidst the social media storm, Kamran Akmal also made headlines for his comments on Pakistan's batting lineup ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. He expressed concerns about the team's ability to post competitive scores, highlighting their struggles even against Afghanistan in a recent ODI series. Akmal emphasized the need for Pakistani batsmen to play positively and take responsibility, stating, "If we can't score 300 against this team, can we do that when we face India in the Asia Cup?"

Online Criticism and Concerns

The online backlash against Kamran Akmal's Instagram post is indicative of the scrutiny and criticism that public figures often face in the age of social media. Fans and cricket enthusiasts didn't hesitate to comment on Akmal's financial situation and lifestyle choices, highlighting the dual standards they perceived in his actions. This incident serves as a reminder that athletes and celebrities are constantly under the watchful eye of the public, and their actions on social media can have significant repercussions.