Pakistan wicket-keeper and batter Kamran Akmal, who has been sidelined for quite some time now, criticised Pakista Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja for not allowing Ahmed Shehzad enter the PAK high performance camp. Not long ago, Shehzad had accused PCB of throwing him out of the side. He had said that the then coach Waqar Younis had presented a report to PCB to send Shehzad to domestic cricket to improve his game and that he was not allowed to present his side of the story. Current PCB boss Raja had rubbished these statements, calling Shehzad's complain as 'pure frustration'. Akmal had now shown support for Shehzad, saying that he is now even allowed in the high-performancr training camp as PCB has changed rules.

"They don't allow him in the high-performance training camp. They told him that players who are out of the side for the past 2 years are not allowed. This is the state (of cricket here). They are basically denying entry to players who have represented Pakistan in 100-150 matches. I don't know where we are going," Akmal told paktv.tv, a YouTube channel.

The 40-year-old cricketer went on to say that the high-performance camp was attended even by the likes of Ramiz Raja, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar years after their retirement. Can PCB stop them as well?

"When we were there, Ramiz bhai used to access the facilities inside the training camp. He knows these things. People should ask, why are these SOPs in place? He should take notice of this. Ramiz bhai used to come in the camp years after retiring from the game. Can the people at high performance camp dare to stop him now? Can they stop Wasim bhai, Shoaib Akhtar now? I was so sad when Ahmed was stopped from entering, they told him he can't use the facility because he has been out of the team for 2 years," Akmal added.

Akmal has turned 40 and even though he has not retired from international cricket, he continues to play in the Pakistan Super League.