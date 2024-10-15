Kamran Ghulam, Who Replaced Babar Azam In 2nd Test, Scores Century On Debut Against England

PAK vs ENG: In a remarkable debut, 29-year-old Kamran Ghulam, who replaced Babar Azam in Pakistan’s playing XI for the second Test against England, scripted a memorable performance at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Ghulam scored a century on Tuesday (October 15), delivering a vital knock that steadied Pakistan's innings after early dismissals. The right-handed batter, playing at No. 4 for the Shan Masood-led side, reached the 100-run milestone with a boundary on the final ball of the 74th over.

Kamran's Impressive Debut

Ghulam’s century came off 192 balls, and his innings included eight boundaries and a six. His performance was not only crucial but well-paced, as he batted alongside opener Saim Ayub in a critical 149-run partnership for the third wicket. Ayub contributed a solid 77 runs off 160 balls, providing stability after Pakistan lost their first two wickets cheaply. Ghulam's patient yet commanding approach helped Pakistan recover from a difficult start, demonstrating composure in his first international appearance.

Kamran Ghulam Replaced Babar Azam As Number 4 Batsman In The Team

Ghulam’s inclusion in the playing XI came as part of a major shake-up by Pakistan's new selection committee, which saw Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah excluded from the final two Tests of the series. Babar, in particular, was dropped due to a prolonged lean patch in Test cricket, where he failed to reach a fifty in his last 18 innings. His omission stirred controversy among fans and former players alike, making Ghulam’s debut performance all the more critical.

With his century, Ghulam became the 13th Pakistani batter to score a hundred on Test debut, joining the ranks of legends such as Javed Miandad, Younis Khan, and Saleem Malik. This knock not only justified his selection but also took some pressure off the team management’s decision to drop Babar. Ghulam’s success will likely quell the voices of those questioning the bold decision to leave Babar out, at least for the time being.

Ghulam Saved The Day For Pakistan

Before Ghulam’s impressive innings, Pakistan found themselves in trouble early in the match. England’s left-arm spinner Jack Leach struck twice in quick succession, dismissing both Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood within the first 10 overs. Shafique, who scored a century in the first Test, was bowled by Leach for just 7 runs off 28 balls. Pakistan captain Shan Masood, who also starred with the bat in the previous match, was caught by Zak Crawley for a mere 3 runs.

With both centurions from the first Test back in the pavilion, Pakistan’s innings seemed to be in peril. However, Ghulam and Ayub’s crucial stand helped Pakistan recover and set a solid foundation for the rest of the innings.

PCB's Bold Move

Babar Azam’s exclusion from the squad for the last two Tests of this home series against England has been one of the most talked-about decisions in recent times. With Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah also missing out, Pakistan’s new selection panel clearly made a statement by opting for form over reputation. Babar, who stepped down as Test captain last year, has been out of form, and his struggles continued with no significant contributions in recent matches.

Had Ghulam failed to perform, the criticism over Babar’s exclusion would have only grown louder. However, Ghulam’s century has gone a long way in justifying the selectors’ bold move, at least for now.

Pakistan will be hoping that this debut century signals the start of a bright future for Kamran Ghulam, who has shown great promise at the domestic level. As Pakistan continues to rebuild its Test side, Ghulam's performance will undoubtedly raise expectations for the matches to come.