Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators Lanka Premier League 2022 Match No. 9 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch KF vs GG LPL 2022 match online and on TV?
Check all about livestreaming and other broadcast details as well as Dream11 Tips related to the Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators in Lanka Premier League 2022 match here to be played in Pallekele, on Monday, December 12.
Wanindu Hasaranga-led Kandy Falcons will take on Galle Gladiators in match No. 9 of the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota on Monday (December 12). This is the second game between the two side in LPL 2022 with the Falcons emerging victorious in the previous clash.
Overall in five matches between the Falcons and Gladiators so far, the Kandy side have won thrice while Gladiators have been victorious twice so far. Hasaranga’s side are already off to a flying start in LPL 2022, winning all their three games so far to be at the top of the points table currently.
Galle Gladiators register their first win of this season!#WinTogether #LPL2022 #LPLT20 pic.twitter.com/0glxnwKujV — Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) December 11, 2022
Meanwhile, last year’s finalists Galle Gladiators are currently last on the points table, notching up their first win of the season finally on Sunday (December 11) – defeating Colombo Stars by 25 runs. Pakistan duo of Iftikhar Ahmed and Wahab Riaz picked up a couple of wickets each to be star of the win for the Gladiators.
Here’s everything you need to know about Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG):
When will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) start?
The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) will be played on December 12, Monday.
Where will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) be played?
The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) will be hosted at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.
What time will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) begin?
The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) will begin at 3:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) match?
The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) match?
The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.
Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) Predicted 11
Kandy Falcons: Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, Zahoor Khan
Galle Gladiators: Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c), Azam Khan (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Movin Subasingha, Imad Wasim, Pulina Tharanga, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara
Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) Dream11
Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis
Batters: Iftikhar Ahmed, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, PTM Dabare
All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne
Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara, Fabian Allen
