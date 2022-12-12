Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators Lanka Premier League 2022 Match No. 9 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch KF vs GG LPL 2022 match online and on TV?

Wanindu Hasaranga-led Kandy Falcons will take on Galle Gladiators in match No. 9 of the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota on Monday (December 12). This is the second game between the two side in LPL 2022 with the Falcons emerging victorious in the previous clash.

Overall in five matches between the Falcons and Gladiators so far, the Kandy side have won thrice while Gladiators have been victorious twice so far. Hasaranga’s side are already off to a flying start in LPL 2022, winning all their three games so far to be at the top of the points table currently.

Meanwhile, last year’s finalists Galle Gladiators are currently last on the points table, notching up their first win of the season finally on Sunday (December 11) – defeating Colombo Stars by 25 runs. Pakistan duo of Iftikhar Ahmed and Wahab Riaz picked up a couple of wickets each to be star of the win for the Gladiators.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG):

When will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) start?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) will be played on December 12, Monday.

Where will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) be played?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) will be hosted at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) begin?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) match?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) match?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) Predicted 11

Kandy Falcons: Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, Zahoor Khan

Galle Gladiators: Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c), Azam Khan (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Movin Subasingha, Imad Wasim, Pulina Tharanga, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara

Kandy Falcons (KF) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Iftikhar Ahmed, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, PTM Dabare

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara, Fabian Allen