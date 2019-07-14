close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Kane Williamson breaks Mahela Jayawardene's 12-year-old record at World Cup 2019 final

Williamson eventually departed for 53-ball 30 runs during the final clash of the 2019 World Cup.

Kane Williamson breaks Mahela Jayawardene&#039;s 12-year-old record at World Cup 2019 final

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Sunday scripted history as he snapped Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene's 12-year-old record of most runs scored by a captain in the single edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup. 

The 28-year-old top-order batsman became the highest run-scoring skipper in the single World Cup edition during the final clash of the ongoing marquee event between New Zealand and England at iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. 

Heading into the summit showdown, Williamson was just one run short of Mahela Jayawardene's record of 548 runs from 11 innings during the 2017 edition of the World Cup in West Indies which Sri Lanka lost to five-time champions Australia. 

Williamson took just nine innings to level the tally with the former Sri Lankan captain while he achieved the milestone in his 10th innings. The New Zealander and Jayawardene are followed by Australia's Ricky Ponting (539 runs in 2007), Australia's Aaron Finch (507 runs in 2019) and former South African captain AB de Villiers (482 runs in 2015). 

The New Zealand captain is now also the highest run-scorer for New Zealand in a single edition of the World Cup both as skipper and batsman. 

Williamson eventually departed for 53-ball 30 runs during the final clash of the 2019 World Cup. He was caught behind the wicket by England's Jos Buttler off a Liam Plunkett delivery in 23rd over. 

 

 

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019Live cricket scorecardWorld Cup 2019Cricket World Cup 2019EnglandNew Zealand
Next
Story

Are India the ‘new chokers’ of world cricket in ICC tournaments, statistics reveal so

Must Watch

PT5M30S

5W1H: 107 MLAs from Congress, TMC, CPM will join BJP, claims Mukul Roy