Kane Williamson breaks Mahela Jayawardene's 12-year-old record at World Cup 2019 final

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Sunday scripted history as he snapped Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene's 12-year-old record of most runs scored by a captain in the single edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

The 28-year-old top-order batsman became the highest run-scoring skipper in the single World Cup edition during the final clash of the ongoing marquee event between New Zealand and England at iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Heading into the summit showdown, Williamson was just one run short of Mahela Jayawardene's record of 548 runs from 11 innings during the 2017 edition of the World Cup in West Indies which Sri Lanka lost to five-time champions Australia.

Williamson took just nine innings to level the tally with the former Sri Lankan captain while he achieved the milestone in his 10th innings. The New Zealander and Jayawardene are followed by Australia's Ricky Ponting (539 runs in 2007), Australia's Aaron Finch (507 runs in 2019) and former South African captain AB de Villiers (482 runs in 2015).

The New Zealand captain is now also the highest run-scorer for New Zealand in a single edition of the World Cup both as skipper and batsman.

Williamson eventually departed for 53-ball 30 runs during the final clash of the 2019 World Cup. He was caught behind the wicket by England's Jos Buttler off a Liam Plunkett delivery in 23rd over.