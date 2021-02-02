हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC World Test Championships

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand become first team to qualify for World Test Championship finals

Kane Williamson's New Zealand become first side to book a spot in WTC finals. (Reuters/File Photo)

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand on Tuesday became the first team to qualify for the finals of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship. The development comes after Australia's tour to South Africa, which was scheduled to be held later this month, was postponed due to health concerns.   

CA’s interim chief executive Nick Hockley said travelling to South Africa posed “unacceptable” risk to the touring party. “Following extensive due diligence with medical experts, it has become clear that traveling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community,” Hockley said in a statement.  

The decision also means that Australia's bid to feature in the WTC final has been virtually closed. However, if both England and India play two draws in their upcoming four-match Test series, starting from February 5, then Australia will have a slender chance of making it to the WTC final.    

