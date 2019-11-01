Kane Williamson’s bowling action found to be legal

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday confirmed that the bowling action of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been found to be legal and that he can continue bowling in the international cricket.

The 29-year-old, who bowls off-spin, had been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during the opening Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka, which was held in Galle from August 14 to August 18.

Subsequently, Willliamson underwent a bowling assessment in Loughborough on October 11, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

It was not the first time that Williamson's bowling action came under scanner. He had earlier been suspended from bowling in international cricket in July 2014.

However, Williamson was allowed to resume bowling in December 2014 following remedial work and reassessment.