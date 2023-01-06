topStoriesenglish
KAPIL DEV

Kapil Dev never bowled a no-ball? Viral video of 1983 World Cup-winning captain BURST myth - Watch

Kapil Dev bowled a no-ball against Australia in the third game of the 1994 Singer World Series (Sri Lanka, India, Australia, Pakistan).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 01:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

One of the most well-known and prominent figures in Indian cricket is Kapil Dev, who is also one of the biggest names in the sports world of the country. Even after 45 years since he made his international debut in 1978, he is regarded as India's best all-rounder. In the Indian subcontinent, Kapil redefined fast bowling and set numerous records. In Tests, he took 434 wickets, and in one-day cricket, he took 253 wickets. Even with the bat, he presented numerous remarkable moments, with the World Cup match against Zimbabwe in 1983 ranking as the best.

In addition to all of these tales and hearsay, Kapil's Jayagatha mentions a purported fact, but in actuality, it belongs in the category of rumours. These stories, which assert that Kapil Dev never bowled a no-ball in his whole international career, can be found on all websites. On social media, there are a lot of posts like this. However, this is untrue.

Kapil Dev bowled a no-ball against Australia in the third game of the 1994 Singer World Series (Sri Lanka, India, Australia, Pakistan). This information was discovered through chance search of the scorecard. This scorecard from ESPN Cricinfo indicates that there were two no-balls bowled throughout the game. Manoj Prabhakar also bowled a no-ball in addition to Kapil.

There is proof that Kapil has thrown no balls before, not only in this instance. YouTube user as a haven. Kapil Dev's first test over can be watched here. The first Test ball was bowled by Kapil Dev in Faisalabad, where this match was being contested. This video shows Kapil's tossed ball being ruled a no-ball. That instance, there is video footage online showing Kapil throwing a no-ball. This disproves the assertion that Kapil never threw a no-ball throughout his time playing for other countries.

In his time playing for his country, Kapil Dev got 253 ODI and 434 Test wickets. He batted and scored 3783 runs in ODIs and 5248 runs in Test matches. Additionally, Kapil's name has been written on a special document. Kapil is the best bowling figure in an innings as a captain. He had a successful innings against the West Indies in Ahmedabad in 1983, taking 9 wickets for 83 runs. For Kapil, 1983 was a fantastic year. India won the Cricket World Cup under his direction this year, and he collected 75 wickets in 18 Test matches. Arjuna Award (1980), Padma Shri (1982), and Padma Bhushan were given to Kapil Dev (1991).

