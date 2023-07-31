Kapil Dev Sounds Alarm Over IPL’s Role On Player Injuries Ahead Of World Cup

With the ICC ODI World Cup just a couple of months away, Team India’s preparations have been far from satisfactory so far. The team looked good against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, but then they were beaten 1-2 by Australia at home just two months later. The focus then shifted to the Indian Premier League and the World Test Championship final, and no one was really talking about the ODI format. Now, the side is in action against West Indies where a number of experiments have been made, but the side has struggled.

In the first ODI against West Indies, while India knocked out West Indies for 114, their batting was far from satisfactory. India lost five wickets and both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli didn't bat until the fifth wicket.

Batting woes continued even in the second ODI where both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli did not play and India lost the match by 6 wickets. One of the concerns for Team India is the absence of some of their key players owing to different injuries. Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul are still recovering while Rishabh Pant is trying to make a comeback after a car accident in December 2022.



Former India captain Kapil Dev is not pleased with kind of injuries plaguing Indian cricketers ahead of the World Cup. In an interview with The Week magazine, Kapil expressed his concerns about players like Bumrah and Pant and pointed out that the intensity of the Indian Premier League has made it very difficult for players to remain fit and take care of themselves.

“God is kind, it's not as if I never got injured. But today, they are playing 10 months in a year. Give a benefit of doubt to that, but everybody has to look after themselves. IPL is a great thing but IPL can spoil you also. Because, a little bit of injuries and you will play in IPL. A little bit of injuries, you won't play for India. You would take a break. I'm being very open about it,” said the former India captain.

Kapil Dev also wanted BCCI to be ahead of the curve while dealing with the different injuries and managing the cricketing calendars. He highlighted that players these days are engaged in cricket for almost 10 months a year, and the board has to be extremely proactive in assessing the cricket that the players should ideally be playing.

In a recent update, the BCCI provided positive news on the recovery of Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul. As per different reports, Jasprit Bumrah has started bowling and he could be in the squad for the Ireland T20 series that follows after the West Indies tour. Post this, the Indian team will take part in the Asia Cup.