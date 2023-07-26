Kapil Dev Weighs In On India’s Chances At The World Cup: Here’s What He Said

India is hosting the ICC World Cup 2023 and, so, are being viewed as one of the favourites to lift the cup. Now, former India captain and the first man to lift the World Cup for India, Kapil Dev, has expressed his views on the team’s chances and also had some advice for the side on how to handle the pressure of expectations. Having been two-time champions, India aims to secure another title after a 12-year gap. Speaking at the launch of the Golf Fitting Centre at the Karnataka Golf Association, Kapil Dev said that India has historically been considered favourites in ICC tournaments.

Kapil Dev also said that how the team copes with the high expectations could have a bearing on the eventual outcome. Referring to India's previous World Cup victory at home IN 2011, Kapil Dev said that he felt confident in that side’s chances.

"It's all about how the team comes to terms with the expectations from all sides. We have won a World Cup at home, and I am sure the team, whoever gets selected, can do it again. A World Cup is coming in four years, and I hope the players will be fully prepared," said Kapil Dev.



Kapil Dev was one of the fittest players during his time. In a career that spanned 131 Tests and 225 ODIs, Kapil was never sidelined with any injuries for a long duration. However, in modern times, cricketers have more frequent injury breakdowns owing to a packed schedule.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action for almost a year, and his return remains uncertain. Kapil Dev stressed the importance of workload and injury management in the current era and highlighted that individual fitness plans are crucial for players’ well-being.

“My time was different as we hardly played so much cricket. Now, these players are playing some 10 months of cricket. So, managing your body is important to keep away from injuries. Everybody's body is different and they would require individual plans to preserve their fitness," said the 1983 World Cup-winning captain.