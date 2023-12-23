Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has opted out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa, citing 'mental fatigue' and the need for a break from constant travel. This decision has reignited discussions around the delicate balance between international commitments and the demanding Indian Premier League (IPL). In a throwback video from 2020, former Indian captain Kapil Dev's words echo, urging players to prioritize representing their country over the lucrative IPL.

Ishan Kishan's Fatigue and Request for Break

Kishan, who has been an integral part of the Indian squad since January 3, 2023, found himself constantly on the road without significant game time. The toll of this constant travel and uncertainty culminated in 'mental fatigue,' prompting Kishan to approach the team management in South Africa for a much-needed break. The selectors, understanding the situation, agreed to his request, leading to Kishan's withdrawal from the Test squad.

BCCI's Press Release and Replacement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) addressed Kishan's departure in a press release, attributing it to 'personal reasons.' In the wake of his withdrawal, the men's selection committee named KS Bharat as Kishan's replacement for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Kapil Dev's Timeless Advice

The current scenario brings to light the timeless advice of Kapil Dev, who, in a video from 2020, emphasized the importance of prioritizing international cricket over the IPL. He urged players to skip the IPL if they feel burnout, emphasizing that representing one's country should evoke a different level of commitment compared to club cricket. “If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL. I mean that’s not representing your country. If you think you are burned out then you can obviously take a break during the IPL,” Kapil Dev Had said.

Kapil Dev's Perspective on IPL and National Duty

Kapil Dev highlighted the exposure that IPL provides but underscored the distinctive feeling associated with representing one's country. He expressed concern about players having more emotional attachment to club cricket than to the national team. Drawing from his own experiences, Kapil acknowledged the challenges of burnout, emphasizing that it is a combination of mental and physical health.

“IPL gives you exposure. And I don’t want to see anybody’s pocket (suffer), what they are making and all. I think when you represent your country, it should be a different feeling. It can’t be that you have more feeling for club cricket and not for the country,” Kapil added.

Relevance in the Modern Context

As Ishan Kishan's decision to step back due to mental fatigue aligns with Kapil Dev's words, the discussion gains renewed relevance. With tight cricketing schedules and constant travel, players are increasingly facing burnout, affecting their performance and overall well-being. The need to strike a balance between lucrative T20 leagues like the IPL and international duties becomes paramount.