KAR vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No. 4 at National Stadium, Karachi, 7:30 PM IST January 29

Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators in Match No.4 of the PSL 2022 on Saturday (January 29). With both teams coming with a defeat in their opener of this tournament, it'll be an interesting match-up. Kings lost their first game against Multan Sultans by 7 wickets, they failed to score runs on a slow wicket in that game. Kings have a very strong batting line-up, filled talent and power they just need a kick-start to get themselves going.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators fought hard till the last over in their inaugural game of the tourney. Facing Peshawar Zalmi, Gladiators gave them a tough competition but some loose bowling resulted in a loss for them. Will Smeed who played his debut PSL game was impressive with the bat.

Match Details

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Match No. 4

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: January 29th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

KAR vs QUE PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett

Batters: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Will Smeed (vc), Ahsan Ali

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nawab

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Aamer Yamin, Naseem Shah

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Will Smeed

KAR vs QUE PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Ilyas / Mohammad Amir

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Ashir Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain