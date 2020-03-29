Karnataka State Cricket Association donates Rs 1 crore to help fight coronavirus COVID-19

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has said that it would contribute Rs 50 lakh each to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and Chief Minister Karnataka Government State Relief Fund to help India fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing the news, the KSCA said that after the Board of Control for Cricket India's (BCCI) donation of Rs 51 crore, they too had decided to donate some amount to the central as well as state goverment's cornavirus relief fund.

"KSCA through BCCI wish to contribute Rs 50 Lakhs to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund & Rs 50 Lakhs towards CM Karnataka Government State Relief Fund," the KSCA said in an official statement.

The state association further said that the contribution would hopefully help the central and state goverments in strengthening the disaster management capacities.

"The donation to the Prime Minister’s Fund and the Chief Minister's Fund is towards strengthening the central and state in this disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect the citizens," the statement said.

On Friday, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) had also come forward and made a contribution of Rs 21 lakh each towards Prime Minister's relief fund and Gujarat Chief Ministers' relief fund in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had earlier announced that it would donate an amount of Rs 25 lakh to state goverment's emergency relief fund to combat the threat of COVID-19.It had also urged all the state cricket association to come forward and make some contribution in this difficult time.

So far, India has recorded more than 900 cases of coronavirus and 25 deaths from it.