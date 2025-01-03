Karun Nair Sets List A World Record With Another Century During Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024

Veteran batter and Vidarbha skipper Karun Nair scripted history during the Vijay Hazare Trophy by creating a new world record for the most consecutive runs scored in List A cricket. Nair reached this feat during Vidarbha’s match against Uttar Pradesh on January 3, where he hammered his third back-to-back century of the tournament.

While chasing a tough total of 308 runs, Nair came up with a brilliant 112-run knock. He was very well supported by the opening batter Yash Rathod, who also scored a century. When Nair surpassed the score of 70 runs, he became the first batter from India to score 500 consecutive List A runs without losing his wicket.

- Karun Nair has the most consecutive runs without getting out in List A cricket history.

The 33-year-old batter who shifted his base from Karnataka to Vidarbha, started the tournament with 112 against Jammu and Kashmir, followed by a gutsy knock of 44 not out against Chhattisgarh. Nair then smashed back-to-back centuries: 163 not out against Chandigarh and 111 not out against Tamil Nadu.

On the back of this feat, Nair broke the record of New Zealand’s James Franklin who held a record of 527 runs. After not getting any buyers in the last two seasons of the IPL, Nair was roped in by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Most Runs made in List A cricket without getting out

1 - Karun Nair: 542 runs

2 - James Franklin: 527 runs

3 - Joshua van Heedren: 512 runs

4 - Fakhar Zaman: 455 runs

5 - Taufeeq Umar: 422 runs