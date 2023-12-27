Former Rajasthan Royals Star Exposes Ex-Girlfriend In Shocking Drug Use Video Ahead Of IPL 2024

In a shocking turn of events, Karnataka cricketer KC Cariappa, known for his stints with Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab), and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), finds himself embroiled in a tumultuous controversy with his ex-girlfriend. The situation has escalated with both parties making serious accusations against each other, including drug use, pregnancy, and coerced abortion.

The Release of Incriminating Video:

Amidst the controversy, Cariappa has taken an unprecedented step by releasing a video allegedly showcasing his ex-girlfriend engaging in drug use. The 29-year-old leg-spinner has filed a complaint against her, asserting that she is not only a drug user but also an excessive drinker.

Counterclaims and Accusations:

In a twist of events, the woman has retaliated, accusing Cariappa of making her pregnant and pressuring her into an abortion by providing abortion pills. She has also leveled accusations against the cricketer, claiming he is involved in drug use. The conflicting narratives have created a complex web that the Bengaluru police are diligently investigating.

Bengaluru Police's Response:

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, addressing the media, stated that the content of the video is under examination, and procedural implications are being carefully considered. The police are also looking into the source of the drugs and details of any potential drug peddler involved. The Commissioner emphasized that actions will be taken based on concrete evidence, ensuring a thorough and just investigation.

KC Cariappa's Side of the Story:

Cariappa, in his statement to the police, revealed that he decided to end the relationship due to his ex-girlfriend's alleged struggles with drug addiction, alcoholism, and promiscuity. The cricketer vehemently denied the accusations of forced abortion, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation.

Who is KC Cariappa?

A brief overview of KC Cariappa's cricketing career reveals his contributions in 13 List A matches and 45 T20 games. Despite putting his name in the IPL 2024 auction with a base price of ₹20 lakh, he went unsold, marking an unexpected turn of events in his professional journey.

Threats and Career-Ending Allegations:

Adding another dimension to the controversy, Cariappa has sought police help after alleging that his ex-girlfriend threatened to ruin his cricketing career. The woman, who had filed a case against him a year ago, has reportedly extended her threats to include Cariappa's family members.