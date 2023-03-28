topStoriesenglish2588767
NewsCricket
KEDAR JADHAV

Kedar Jadhav's Missing Father Found Safe After Search By Pune Police

Mahadev Jadhav was found in the Mundhwa area, and Senior Inspector Ajit Lakde of the Mundhwa police station confirmed that he was in good condition and has been reunited with his family.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

Police officials have located Kedar Jadhav's 75-year-old father, Mahadev Jadhav, after he went missing from their Pune home on Monday. According to Kedar's complaint filed at the Alankar police station, his father suffers from dementia and had left their Kothrud home for a morning walk. The senior Jadhav was last seen exiting the gate of the housing complex before going missing.

Fortunately, Mahadev Jadhav was found in the Mundhwa area, and Senior Inspector Ajit Lakde of the Mundhwa police station confirmed that he was in good condition and has been reunited with his family.

Kedar Jadhav, who is currently in Chennai preparing for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, will be representing the Chennai Super Kings. The 37-year-old cricketer made his Team India debut on November 16, 2014, against Sri Lanka and played his last ODI against New Zealand on February 8, 2020. He has played in 73 ODIs and 9 T20 Internationals, scoring 122 runs at an average of 20 and 1389 runs at an average of 42, respectively.

