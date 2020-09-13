Keemo Paul, Shimron Hetmyer join Delhi Capitals teammates in Dubai ahead of IPL 2020

West Indies duo of Keemo Paul and Shimron Hetmyer have arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join their Delhi Capitals teammates ahead of the upcoming 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Delhi-based franchise took to its official Twitter handle and posted a picture of the Caribbean pair's arrival in Dubai. In the picture, Paul and Hetmyer could be seen donning masks amid coronavirus pandemic.

"Our Tropical Thunders have arrived. Dilliwalon, swagat nahi karoge inka?#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDill," Delhi Capitals tweeted.

Our Tropical Thunders have arrived Dilliwalon, swagat nahi karoge inka? #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/o9iMAnCAgV — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from ) (@DelhiCapitals) September 13, 2020

Paul and Hetmyer have joined their Delhi Capitals teammates late as they took part for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which Trinbago Knight Riders won after defeating St Lucia Zouks by eight wicket in the final.

Delhi Capitals are one of the three franchises--the others being Kings XI Punjab and Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB)--who are yet to clinch an IPL title.

The 13th edition of the T20 lucrative tournament will take place from September 19 to November 10 across three venues of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) namely Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will look to kickstart their campaign in the 2020 IPL on a promising note when they take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening match on September 20 in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals' first match in Abu Dhabi will be against Sunisers Hyderabad on September 29, while their first game in Sharjah will take place on October 3 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).