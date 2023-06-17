Kevin Pietersen Disappointed With Ben Stokes’ Declaration

Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen expressed disappointment and surprise with the decision made by England skipper Ben Stokes to declare for 393/8 on Day 1 of the ongoing first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on June 16. Pietersen emphasised that England should have gone past the 400-run mark for a psychological advantage. Citing the example of India's rescheduled Test against England in 2022, Pietersen warned the hosts that Day 2 could potentially favour Australia.

In that Test, despite scoring 416 in their first innings, India ended up losing the match. England ultimately won that contest by successfully chasing a 378-run target in the fourth innings.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the day’s play, Pietersen said, "We’ll find out if it’s the right thing to have done. I just always got told to get to 400-450 in the first innings of a Test match. They’ve almost got it, I know, but it's psychological. Maybe, being too critical. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Stokes' declaration occurred when England's score stood at 393/8, with Joe Root (118) and Ollie Robinson (17) at the crease. Following the declaration, Australia finished the day at 14/0 after four overs, with David Warner and Usman Khawaja batting.

In England's first innings, Jonny Bairstow, who had recovered from injury, scored a quickfire 78 runs, complementing Joe Root's century. Zak Crawley also contributed with 61 runs.

Nathan Lyon was the standout bowler for the visiting team, taking four wickets for 149 runs, while Josh Hazlewood claimed two wickets. Scott Boland and Cameron Green each managed to secure a single wicket.

On the other hand, former England captain Nasser Hussain suggested that Stokes' decision to declare may have been influenced by Stuart Broad's impressive record against David Warner. Hussain explained on Sky Sports, “I did [like the declaration] because I wanted to see Warner against Broad. I understand the moment, the drama. Stokes was always gonna do that this evening.”