‘Khaali haath aaye thhey, khaali haath jaayenge’: Sehwag trolls England after ODI series defeat

Former cricketer and legendary opener Virender Sehwag hilariously trolled the England cricket team following their defeat in third and final ODI against India on Sunday (March 28).

Notably, with this win, India clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1. Virat Kohli-led side won all the series' in this England's tour of India. India clinched the four-match Test series 3-1 and then went onto win the five-match T20I series 3-2.

Meanwhile, Sehwag took to Twitter to praise Sam Curran’s gusty unbeaten knock of 95-run in the final ODI but trolled England for losing all three series on their tour to India.

“Sam Curran is some talent and he nearly pulled it off for England. But in the end, Khaali haath aaye thhey, khaali haath jaayenge England waale. Good win for Team India but across formats this has been a well fought series,” Sehwag tweeted.

Talking about the match, Sam Curran's unbeaten knock of 95 runs went in vain as a spirited bowling performance by India helped the hosts to defeat England by seven runs in the thrilling third and final ODI in Pune at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday evening.

Chasing a giant target of 330, England scored 322/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Curran remained unbeaten on 95 runs including three sixes and nine fours.

For India, Thakur bagged four wickets while Bhuvneshwar clinched three scalps.

In the last four overs, England required 41 runs while hosts just needed two wickets to win the series decider.

Curran accumulated 18 runs off the 47th over, needing just 23 runs off the last three overs. In the 48th over, Bhuvneshwar just gave four runs and almost a wicket of Wood, the decision was overturned by the third umpire after England took DRS.

Hardik came in to bowl the penultimate over of the match. India lost two back-to-back opportunities to dismiss Wood and Curran as first Shardul and then T Natarajan dropped the high catches.

Visitors were required 14 off the last six balls with Curran on strike. Natarajan bowled the final over for India. Curran played the yorker towards long-on and in search of two runs Wood (14) got run out.

Race Topley joined Curran in the middle and took a single on the first ball. Curran denied runs on the next two balls and it was enough was India to claim the match despite Curran smashed the boundary on the fifth ball.

Brief Scores: India 329 all out (Rishabh Pant 78, Shikhar Dhawan 67; Mark Wood 3-34); England 322/9 in 50 overs (Sam Curran 95*, Dawid Malan 50, Liam Livingstone 36; Shardul Thakur 4-67, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-42).