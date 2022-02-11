KHT vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 27 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1 PM IST February 11

The Khulna Tigers will take on Comilla Victorians in Match No.27 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Friday (February 11). The Tigers have so far had a good run but they lack consistency to win back-to-back games, they have won four out the eight matches played. In their previous fixture, they lost to Minister Group Dhaka by five wickets and currently are fourth in the standings.

On the other hand, Comilla Victorians are in a better position with five wins out of eight games, they are currently second on the points table. The Victorians are coming into this fixture with an impressive win over Sylhet Sunrisers by 4 wickets, they chased a good target of 170 in that game. Winning this match will help both the teams to qualify for the playoffs.

Match Details

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians, Match 27

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date & Time: 11th February at 01:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: FanCode

KHT vs COV BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahman, Liton Das

Batters: Imrul Kayes, Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar (c)

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Thisara Perera, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (vc), Khaled Ahmed, Tanvir Islam

Captain: Soumya Sarkar

Vice-captain: Mustafizur Rahman

KHT vs COV BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Khulna Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Mushfiqur Rahim(c & wk), Thisara Perera, Yasir Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Sikandar Raza, Nabil Samad, Khaled Ahmed, Ruyel Miah

Comilla Victorians: Imrul Kayes (c), Liton Das (wk), Ariful Haque, Faf du Plessis, Abu Hider Rony, Sunil Narine, Nahidul Islam, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy