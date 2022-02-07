KHT vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 22 at Sylhet International Stadium, 5 PM IST February 7

Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Sunrisers will face each other in Match No.22 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 (BPL) on Monday (February 7). Tigers are currently struggling with only one thing, consistency. Tigers have registered 3 wins out of their 6 matches played, in their previous fixture against Sunrisers, Tigers displayed a dominant performance chasing a target of 143 runs in just 14.2 overs with nine wickets in hand.

On the other hand, Sylhet Sunrisers are going through a rough patch of losses as they have only one win out of the six games played. Sunrisers will look to win this game and avoid another humiliating defeaet by the Tigers, they really need to pick themselves and get going with this fixture.

Match Details

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, Match No. 22

Venue: Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet

Date & Time: February 7th at 5:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

KHT vs SYL BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons (c), Mosaddek Hossain

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Sohag Gazi, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Nazmul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi (vc), Khaled Ahmed

Captain: Lendl Simmons

Vice-captain: Kamrul Islam Rabbi

KHT vs SYL BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Khulna Tigers: Soumya Sarkar, Andre Fletcher, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Seekkuge Prasanna, Khaled Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nabil Samad

Sylhet Sunrisers: Anamul Haque (wk), Lendl Simmons, Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Nadif Chowdhury, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Shiraz Ahmed, Jubair Hossain, Nazmul Islam