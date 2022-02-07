KHT vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 22 at Sylhet International Stadium, 5 PM IST February 7

Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Sunrisers will face each other in Match No.22 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 (BPL) on Monday (February 7). Tigers are currently struggling with only one thing, consistency. Tigers have registered 3 wins out of their 6 matches played, in their previous fixture against Sunrisers, Tigers displayed a dominant performance chasing a target of 143 runs in just 14.2 overs with nine wickets in hand.
On the other hand, Sylhet Sunrisers are going through a rough patch of losses as they have only one win out of the six games played. Sunrisers will look to win this game and avoid another humiliating defeaet by the Tigers, they really need to pick themselves and get going with this fixture.
Match Details
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, Match No. 22
Venue: Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet
Date & Time: February 7th at 5:00 PM IST
Live Streaming: Fancode
KHT vs SYL BPL 2022 Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun
Batters: Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons (c), Mosaddek Hossain
All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Sohag Gazi, Mahedi Hasan
Bowlers: Nazmul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi (vc), Khaled Ahmed
Captain: Lendl Simmons
Vice-captain: Kamrul Islam Rabbi
KHT vs SYL BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs
Khulna Tigers: Soumya Sarkar, Andre Fletcher, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Seekkuge Prasanna, Khaled Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nabil Samad
Sylhet Sunrisers: Anamul Haque (wk), Lendl Simmons, Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Nadif Chowdhury, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Shiraz Ahmed, Jubair Hossain, Nazmul Islam