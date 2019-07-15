Kids, don’t take up sport, urges dejected Jimmy Neesham after World Cup defeat

After New Zealand ended up as the runner-ups of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup following a nerve-wracking final against England at iconic Lord's on Sunday, dejected Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has urged the children to take up any profession, but not sports.

For the first time in the history of the World Cup, the summit showdown of the cricket's extravaganza went to the Super-Over after the two teams finished tied at 241 in their stipulated 50 overs.



The Eoin Morgan-led side posted 15 runs in the first-ever Super-Over in a World Cup final clash before New Zealand also finished on 15. England eventually lifted their maiden trophy at the marquee event on the basis of the more boundaries scored than New Zealand in the final count.

Neesham, who came to bat during the Super-Over, was left shattered after his side's narrow defeat at the hands of hosts England in a dramatic final match of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Neesham requested children not to take up sports before apologising to New Zealand supporters for failing to live up to their expectations.

"Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy.Thank you to all the supporters that came out today. We could hear you the whole way. Sorry we couldn’t deliver what you so badly wanted," Neesham wrote in a series of tweets.

The New Zealand all-rounder also congratulated the England men's cricket team for lifting their maiden ICC World Cup trophy, adding that the Eoin Morgan-led side truly deserved the victory.

"That hurts. Hopefully there’s a day or two over the next decade where I don’t think about that last half hour. Congratulations @ECB_cricket , well deserved," he further tweeted.

Neesham, who finished with the figures of three for 43 during the final, ended his campaign at the 2019 World Cup with a total of 256 runs and 15 wickets in 10 matches.