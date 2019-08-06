Kieron Pollard fined 20% of match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct

West Indies all-round Kieron Pollard has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for breaching Level One of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct during his side's 22-run defeat at the hands of India in the second T20I of the three-match series in Florida on Sunday.

Pollard was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to disobeying an Umpire’s instruction during an international match.

The incident occurred after the player called a substitute onto the field despite having been repeatedly told by the umpires that a request must be made for a substitute to come onto the field and being advised to wait until the end of the next over. Pollard failed to follow the umpire’s instructions.

The player denied the offence and as such had a formal hearing in front of match referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees. Pollard was found guilty following the hearing and fined 20% of his match fee and consequently has had one demerit point added to his record.

On-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Braithwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges.

West Indies, who have handed the Men in Blue an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, will play the dead-rubber third and last T20I against India in Guyana on Tuesday.