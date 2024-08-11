Kieron Pollard Smashes 5 Consecutive Sixes Off Rashid Khan In The Hundred League, Spectators Left Stunned- WATCH

In a thrilling display of power hitting, West Indies’ T20 star Kieron Pollard made headlines by smashing five consecutive sixes off Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in The Hundred Men’s Competition 2024. Playing for the Southern Brave, Pollard’s explosive innings played a crucial role in guiding his team to victory against the Trent Rockets.

Southern Brave were in a precarious position during their chase of a challenging target of 127 runs in 100 balls. At one point, they were struggling at 78/6 after 76 balls, leaving them in a tight spot. Pollard, however, turned the game around with his remarkable hitting. Starting with just 6 runs off 14 balls, he suddenly went on a rampage, hitting Rashid Khan for five consecutive sixes.

Pollard’s first six was struck over mid-wicket, followed by two more over long-off. He then repeated the pattern with another big hit over mid-wicket and concluded the sequence with a final six over long-off. This stunning performance not only changed the game but also had a significant impact on Rashid Khan’s figures, as he ended up conceding 40 runs from his 20 balls. Pollard’s feat of hitting five sixes in a row places him among a select group of batsmen who have achieved this rare milestone.

The Hundred, a format introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has faced challenges in gaining global popularity. However, performances like Pollard’s could significantly boost its appeal. The format has recently seen investments from IPL and Indian owners, which might help in its growth and acceptance.

Post-match, Pollard expressed his frustration with his team’s earlier struggle but remained optimistic. “Hopefully some lessons learnt and we won’t put ourselves in such a situation next time around,” he said after leading his team to victory.

Indian cricket fans remember Dimitri Mascarenhas’s five sixes off Yuvraj Singh’s bowling and Rinku Singh’s five consecutive sixes against Yash Dayal as notable instances of this impressive achievement. Other players who have managed to hit five sixes in a row include Pollard’s fellow West Indian Andre Russell, Australia’s Chris Lynn, and USA’s Jaskaran Malhotra.

With this win, Southern Brave have secured their position in second place on the table, while the Trent Rockets are positioned fourth, trailing by four points. Pollard’s match-winning innings not only salvaged the game for Southern Brave but also highlighted his exceptional prowess and importance in the T20 format.